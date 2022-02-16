Weather Blog

Messy Thursday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a windy and mild Wednesday, we will turn towards a very active Thursday with rain, snow, and gusty winds all on the way. Then, much colder air moves in to end the week.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 7 PM EST Thursday. Winter Storm Warnings (pink) and Winter Weather Advisories (purple) are also in place across the northern third of the state from early Thursday to late Thursday.

Wednesday night: A few stray showers are possible late tonight before more widespread rain slides in.

Temperatures will remain fairly mild overnight in the 50s.

Thursday: Expect a wet Thursday with moderate to heavy rain throughout the day. Isolated storms are even possible earlier in the day before temperatures drop. Heavy snow is expected across northern Indiana. Rain will slowly transition over to a wintry mix. By the nighttime hours, portions of central Indiana could see some snow showers.

The concern for flooding continues to be a big focal point as one to three inches of rain is possible once Thursday concludes. Leftover snow melt will also play a role in flooding issues.

There is a low end threat for isolated strong to severe storms for areas mainly south of interstate 70. The primary threat is damaging winds.

Meanwhile towards the north, significant snow accumulations are in play. Along with the snow, there could be ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch in the areas with winter weather warnings and advisories. For areas along and just north of interstate 70, a light glazing of ice is possible.

Early in the day, temps will be much warmer. By sunset, numbers are expected to be in the 30s across central Indiana.

Friday: Be prepared for a frigid start to Friday. One thing to be aware of for the morning commute is that there will likely be slick spots since temperatures will quickly crash down on Thursday. This will effectively cause a “flash freeze” to occur, and anything untreated will freeze quickly. We will only start off in the teens before temps rise into the 30s by Friday afternoon.

8-Day Forecast: Cold air sticks around to start our weekend. Temperatures will then quickly launch back towards the 50s for Sunday. We look to even make a run near 60° again next Tuesday with returning rain chances. Much colder air will follow by the latter half of next week.