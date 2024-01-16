Midweek warmup with more snow to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We woke up to another frigid start to our day after snow fell during the overnight hours. Temperatures managed to barely reach the teens here in Indianapolis for the first time since 1 AM Sunday morning.

We’re actually going to work in a warmup through the next couple of days, but another system with more snow will eventually pull us back into the thick of bitter arctic air.

Wind Chill Advisories will be in place from 9 PM Tuesday night until 9 AM Wednesday morning with feels like temperatures in these areas as low as -15 to -20.

Tuesday night: Skies will turn mostly clear tonight with no precipitation expected. Lows will bottom out in the single digits with brutally cold wind chills.

Wednesday: Bundle up heavily once again for the Wednesday morning commute. Throughout the day, a stronger southwesterly wind will take over and warm us up into the 20s. However, this wind make it feel a bit colder. It will also be mostly clear for much of the day before cloud cover thickens back up Wednesday night.

Thursday: Increasing cloud cover Wednesday night into Thursday morning will precede our next weather system. This will feature two rounds of snow potential with the first one being Thursday morning. There could be very light snow accumulation, but don’t expect much from this first round.

Thursday night into early Friday morning is when round two of the snow arrives. This is where our chance for any snow accumulation will be higher.

Highs will once again make it into the 20s.

8-Day Forecast: Snow showers will continue into Friday morning. At this time, a light accumulation of up to one to two inches is possible overall from Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will also drop bac into the teens for the highs and single digits for the lows as we head into the weekend. Wind chill values will also flip back to below zero at times. There are signals that an even bigger warmup is ahead next week with highs possibly back in the 40s by then. This warmup will also potentially ramp up rain chances next week.