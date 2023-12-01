Mild with much needed rain for Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mild with rain for the first part of your Friday. Much needed rain is moving across the state today. It’s going to be mild with a bit breezy winds at times. Rain moves out for the first part of the weekend but we may see a few showers for the end of the weekend.

TODAY: Light to moderate rain possible this morning. Rain won’t last all day. We’ll see these showers come to an end by about midday. Spotty showers may be possible on and off during the day. We’ll stay cloudy and mild with temperatures into the lower 50s. It’s going to be breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures will be about 5 to 8 degrees above normal.

We could really use the rain. We ended up with a large deficit for the month of November. The drought monitor released yesterday still has much of the central part of the state under a moderate drought.

TONIGHT: A few light spotty showers may be possible this evening. Otherwise we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Temperatures don’t fall all that much. Lows drop to the middle 40s.

THIS WEEKEND

The rain and mild conditions won’t last all weekend. Saturday looks dry but cloudy. We’ll see another mild day Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. If you’re in town for the Big 10 championship game it will be dry. Highs stay above normal into the lower 50s. Winds won’t be as breezy.

Sunday a system heads into the Great Lakes. This will bring us a chance for a few spotty showers. Best chance of rain will be during the first part of the day. Highs stay into the upper 40s which is right about normal for this time of the year.

8DAY FORECAST: A few spotty showers are also possible Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures stay into the 40s for the first part of the week. Temperatures drop into the lower 40s for Wednesday. We bounce back up near 50 Thursday and Friday.