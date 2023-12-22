Mild with rain during the holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain chances and mild temperatures will be the main weather story during the holiday weekend. Chances for a white Christmas are near zero across Indiana this year.

TODAY: Cloudy conditions to start the day with a few spotty showers. Much of the day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. More rain arrives later this afternoon and evening. Showers are expected statewide around the evening rush hour. Normal highs for this time of the year is 39 and we will see temperatures well above normal. Highs climb into the lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Temperatures stay on the mild side but rain chances increase. If you are out taking a look at many of the Christmas displays around the state be prepared for a soggy night. Lows stay into the lower and middle 40s. Winds may pick up a little later tonight out of the south. They may gust up to 20 miles per hour.

SATURDAY: A few morning showers are possible early Saturday. Rain tapers by late morning and the clouds will stick around. Temperatures stay very mild. Highs climb into the lower 50s. Much of the day will be dry.

CHRISTMAS EVE

If you are heading out for services on Christmas Eve services we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a few pockets of drizzle or mist. Highs will be in the upper 50s close to 60 for some spots.

CHRISTMAS DAY

We’ll start off with dry conditions early Christmas morning. Temperatures will be in the middle 50s. Rain arrives later in the day. It looks like our white Christmas chances are zero.

We could really use the rainfall across the state. We’re still seeing abnormally dry and even a severe drought in parts of southern Indiana.

8DAY FORECAST: Tuesday morning a few showers will be possible with highs into the middle 50s. Temperatures return back to the 40s with Wednesday through Friday. A few showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday.