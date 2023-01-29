Weather Blog

Mixed precipitation and flurries possible later tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Later on tonight a mix of precipitation will arrive across central Indiana. Overall, this week as whole will be cooler.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few areas of freezing drizzle or flurries mainly in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Spotty morning flurries. Little to no accumulation is expected. Cloudy skies remain through the rest of the day. High temperatures reached early on in the day around 30 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, cold. High temperature in the mid-20s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Cooler than normal lasts through Friday next week. Next weekend is looking a little bit warmer with temperatures getting back close to 40 degrees. No major systems are on the horizon through this forecasting period.