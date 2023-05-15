More rain ahead for Tuesday, temperatures to remain close to normal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in line for more active weather as we track a couple of systems this week with temperatures hanging near normal for much of this extended forecast.

Monday night: A few showers remain possible until sunset for areas mainly south of interstate 70. Temperatures stay on the mild side as we will only fall into the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Be sure to grab the umbrella on your way out the door for Tuesday. We’re tracking widespread rain through a good chunk of the day with isolated rumbles of thunder possible. Activity won’t move out until closer to sunset with partial clearing.

The rain and cloud cover will cause us to struggle a little bit to warmup. Highs look to only get into the upper 60s.

Wednesday: We’re back to dry air and bright skies on our Wednesday. Highs are set to find their way back into the low 70s. This will be a marvelous day overall to get out and enjoy. One other thing to note is that we could have milky skies

8-Day Forecast: Fantastic weather conditions stay with us through Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Then, we’ll track our next weather system for Friday and going into Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the latter half of Friday with lingering precip potential Saturday morning. At this time, severe weather is not expected Friday. Highs are going to be near 80 Friday before we slip back into the low to mid 70s for the upcoming weekend. So far, this weekend mainly looks great for Indy 500 qualifications.