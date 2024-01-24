More rounds of rain over the next few days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A majority of the snow has melted and central Indiana is coming off a wet Tuesday. More rounds of rain will bring 1″-2″ of additional rainfall from midday Wednesday into the weekend which will make minor flooding a concern.

TODAY: Steady morning rain will break apart for the afternoon. Light mist lingers with the focus once again shifting to the development of fog later today into the overnight. High temperatures in the low 50s.

TONIGHT: Fog will remain in place or develop even further. Light rain to a mist remains on the table. Low temperatures in the mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Our morning commute may be impacted by fog once again. Once the afternoon arrives, a better rain chance will be moving in. The window for steadier rain will be around all the way into Thursday night. High temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Mild conditions, considering the time of year, remain in the forecast. Every day in this forecasting period will have a temperature higher than our average high of 36 degrees. Another rain chance will move in late Saturday into early Sunday before drier conditions work in next week.