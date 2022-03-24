Weather Blog

More showers Friday, some snow possible Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Expect a damp and chilly end to the week. We are also talking about the potential for some snow to start the weekend.

Thursday night: Shower activity is set to leave our area by sunset. Lots of cloud cover will remain with us overnight as lows dip into the mid 30s.

Friday: Expect a dry start to the day, but showers will once again re-develop by the afternoon hours. Shower coverage looks to become scattered by the late afternoon/evening hours.

As we get into the overnight hours, areas mainly north of interstate 70 will see a changeover to snow showers. If any accumulation occurs, totals will stay under an inch.

Highs will rise into the mid 40s to low 50s

Weekend: A few snow showers will remain possible mainly north of interstate 70 through the morning hours. Winds are also set to shift to come out of the northwest and stay breezy. These winds will hold our temperatures down a bit in which highs only get into the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday will see a return to the 40s with lots of sunshine.

8-Day Forecast: We look to then work in a gradual warming trend as we get into the start of next week. As temperatures warm-up into midweek, additional rain chances will slide into the forecast.