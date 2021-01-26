More wintry precipitation chances on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another dreary day is in the books across the state as we had windy conditions and light precipitation at times.

Tuesday night: Cloudy skies will continue to stick around through our Tuesday night as the winds will die down a bit. Lows will fall into the mid 20s.

Wednesday: Another mainly cloudy day will be in place across the region as we will work in snow shower chances into Wednesday afternoon. We could get lucky with a couple peeks of sunshine. Better snow chances will reside south of interstate 70.

Light snow accumulations will be possible for a good portion of southern Indiana.

Highs will be slightly cooler as we top out in the mid 30s.

Trending Headlines

Thursday: We will dry out and brighten up with abundant sunshine for our Thursday. Although we will be mostly clear, it will be a cold day as winds will come out of the northwest. Highs will only rise into the low 30s.

8 Day Forecast: The end to the workweek will be dry with skies slowly increasing as we go into the weekend. More active weather looks to move in through the weekend and into the first of February next Monday. Mixed precipitation chances will be in play for Saturday and Sunday with scattered snow chances for next Monday. Highs will fluctuate a bit from the mid 30s to low 40s from Friday through next Wednesday.