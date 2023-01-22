Weather Blog

Mostly cloudy Monday, system to watch mid-week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snow from Sunday’s system has gradually melted through the afternoon. All eyes turn to our next system mid-week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with spotty flurries. Watch for wet surfaces re-freezing tonight with the low temperature dropping to around 30 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy start to the work week. Central Indiana should see more sun late in the day. High temperatures in the mid-30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 40 degrees. Rain/snow arriving Tuesday night.

8-DAY FORECAST: A winter storm will be arriving Tuesday night and lasting into Wednesday. Higher snow totals may be possible, but it all comes down to where the wintry mix line sets up. It is still too early to determine that exact location that will widely effect snow totals. With this same system, wind gusts could approach 30-40 mph on Wednesday.