Mostly cloudy Mother’s Day, quiet work week

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers waking up in central Indiana. However, rain chances will generally be low through Sunday.

TODAY: A mostly cloudy Mother’s Day can be expected. There is a chance of a stray shower, but the majority remain dry. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies remain. Isolated showers are still possible. Low temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

MONDAY: Clouds linger for Monday as central Indiana will still be mostly cloudy. Humidity will be back in the pleasant category. Stray showers are once again possible, but most remain dry. High temperatures in the low 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: On Tuesday, clouds break up which will bring in plenty of sunny days this work week. High temperatures consistently run in the mid-70s all the way through Friday. This Friday will bring in our next chance of showers or storms.

