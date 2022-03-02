Weather Blog

Much colder for Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After another marvelous afternoon across our region, much colder air is set to swing into the state. The good news is that this colder air will not stick around for long as much warmer air will return. This warm-up will also bring rain and storm chances to the forecast.

Wednesday night: A slightly cooler night will be on tap statewide. Scattered sprinkles cannot be ruled out after sunset. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday: Much colder air is set to scoot in for our Thursday with breezy winds out of the north. You will want to trade in the shorts for pants and a couple of jackets as highs only rise into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Friday: The cooler than normal air-mass will quickly depart from our area for Friday. Enjoy a nice and bright end to the workweek with highs climbing into the mid 40s to mid 50s.

8-Day Forecast: The warming trend continues into the first weekend of March. Saturday will feature a big temperature swing with highs launching into the upper 60s to low 70s. This warmup, however, will open the door for returning rain and storm chances. Showers and storms are possible Saturday night with better chances in store for Sunday. We will have to keep an eye on the possibility of even strong to severe storms for Saturday night as well. With Sunday’s rain and storm chances, a heavy rain threat will exist at times. Cooler air will then make another fast approach to the state by early next week with mixed precip chances.