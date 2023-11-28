Much warmer air ahead with increasing rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had our coldest day of the season today as temperatures struggled to get out of the 20s. Snow showers also flew through central Indiana during the first half of the day.

We’ll turn towards much warmer air with breezy winds mixing in for the second half of this week. Rain chances will also increase a bit.

Tuesday night: Another brisk night will be ahead under partly cloudy skies. Lows are expected to fall into the low 20s with wind chill values in the single digits to teens.

Wednesday: A wind shift is set to take place on Wednesday with winds becoming southerly and helping us aid in much warmer temperatures. Highs will skyrocket into the mid 40s with abundant sunshine staying in place. It is worth noting that wind gusts will approach 20-30 MPH for much of the day, so there will still be a wind chill in place.

Thursday: The warmest day of the workweek arrives on Thursday. Highs look to rise into the 50s as we turn even more windy. Wind gusts could exceed 30 MPH in some spots. We’ll also track our next rain chances with scattered showers possible in the back half of our Thursday.

8-Day Forecast: Rain will continue to fill into the state going into Friday. Expect widespread rain for the first half of Friday with lingering shower potential in the back half of the day. A few showers may hang around the area Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Additional rain chances may fly into the picture early next week.