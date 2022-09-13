Weather Blog

Nice Wednesday, summerlike air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite stingy cloud cover throughout our Tuesday, we still felt that refreshing fall-like air. This pleasant weather will not last much longer as the heat will build back in later this week.

Tuesday night: Skies will become partly cloudy as we work in another comfortable night with lows dropping into the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Enjoy the best weather day of the week for our Wednesday with abundant sunshine returning to the forecast. Humidity values are expected to also stay low. This will lead way to a nice afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday: Slightly warmer temperatures are ahead for Thursday with skies staying mainly sunny. Highs will rise into the low to mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: The warmup continues into the final weekend of summer. Expect the return of hot temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and higher humidity values. As of now, the extended forecast overall looks to be dry.