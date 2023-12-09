On/off rain today, few flurries on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are kicking off the weekend this morning exceptionally warm in central Indiana. Our average high is 42 degrees and throughout the morning we will be in the mid-50s as on/off rain chances move in.

TODAY: On/off light showers are likely. An isolated rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Peak wind gusts over 30 mph are still possible. Generally, rainfall totals will not be that impressive with this system High temperatures near 60 degrees.

TONIGHT: On/off rain will exit. Partly cloudy. Low temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and still breezy with wind gusts over 25 mph. A few flurries will be in the area as well. The high temperature will likely occur at midnight in the upper 30s. Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will be in the low to mid-30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures will once again gradually climb for the work week. Monday our highs will be in the upper 30s, but by Friday highs get into the low 50s. Right now, not a single rain or snow chance will be in the forecast after Sunday into early next weekend.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: If you are a snow lover, look away. In the days leading up to Christmas, much of the country will likely have above-average temperatures in the area from December 17 to December 23.