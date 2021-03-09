One more dry day before rain returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We continued our amazing springlike trend with mild air and breezy winds. Cloud cover did pick up a little bit over the course of our Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night: Another mild night is ahead with skies becoming mostly clear. Lows will only fall into the mid 40s.

Wednesday: We will work in more cloud cover as mild air and breezy winds stick around our region. This cloud cover will occur ahead of our next weather system that will begin to bring rain chances back to the forecast by the overnight hours into early Thursday morning. Highs will once again surge into the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Have the rain gear handy as Thursday will be a wet and windy day for our region. Showers will be on and off throughout the day. isolated thunderstorms will then be possible Thursday night.

Despite the rain moving in, highs will still top out in the mid 60s due to the stronger winds out of the southwest.

8 Day Forecast: The wet pattern will continue going into our weekend with cooler air settling in to end the workweek. Scattered showers will linger through our Saturday, and some of that rain on Saturday may transition over to light snow (oh no, it’s the “s” word again) north of interstate 70. Depending on the overall setup of this upcoming system, flooding issues may arise for portions of central and southern Indiana. Expect a cool start to the new workweek next week.