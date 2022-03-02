Weather Blog

One more nice day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A great start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a mostly clear sky. Highs today will top out in the lower to mid 60s with a light breeze this afternoon. We’ll still squeeze out plenty of sunshine! A cold front will pass through overnight which could squeeze out a few sprinkles overnight. Lows will fall to the mid 30s. Thursday will be a much cooler day but closer to seasonal as highs only top out in the lower to mid 40s. There is an outside chance of a stray flurry but most of the day will be dry!

Highs will rebound by the end of the week with most spots returning to the lower 50s.

Huge warm up this weekend with highs warming quickly to the upper 60s by Saturday afternoon! Winds will pick up during the afternoon with a cold front approaching the state. Highs will remain fairly warm through the end of the weekend with highs in the lower 60s but that’s paired up with shower and thunderstorm chances. Those will linger through Monday. We could see some showers transitions to a light flurry with a wintry mix possible. Highs through mid week will cool to near seasonal with most spots in the mid 40s.