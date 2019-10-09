One more nice day before rain and cooler air arrives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nice evening across the area.

TONIGHT: We’re in store for another cool evening around central Indiana. We’ll see a few clouds with lows falling into the low to middle 50s.

TOMORROW: We’ll see one more warm day before a dramatic shift in the weather. Skies will be partly sunny for most of the day. Highs climb into the upper 70s close to 80.

FRIDAY: A cold front swings through the state for the end of the work week. Look for mostly cloudy skies, gusty winds and the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Winds reach 10-20 miles per hour out of the south for the afternoon with gusts near 25 mph. Highs climb into the upper 70s for the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Grab the rain gear for Friday night football. Showers will be possible followed by falling temperatures. Lows fall into the lower 40s. Some locations may dip into the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: We’ll see some of the coldest air of the season this weekend. Temperatures start in the 30s in some spots in the morning. Look for lots of sunshine for the afternoon but it won’t warm us up that much. Highs stay in the middle 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures warm up a little more for the end of the weekend. Highs climb into the lower 60s for Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Low to middle 60s continue for the rest of the work week. Many days look dry but there’s a chance for a few showers on Tuesday.