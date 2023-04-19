One more warm day before rain chances and cooler air arrive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We launched into an amazing Wednesday with near summerlike air and bright skies. We’ll see one more day of this warm weather before we track our next weather system with another cooldown to follow.

Wednesday night: Mild air is expected for tonight as skies stay partly cloudy. Lows look to only dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: One more warm day in this extended forecast is in line for our Thursday. It will also become more breezy with gusts up to 35-40 MPH at times. Cloud cover will increase Thursday night with scattered showers and isolated storms developing.

Highs are set to rise into the low 80s. Indy will be very close to record high territory as well as the record sits at 85 from 1915.

One other thing to note is that this warm/breezy air in conjunction with low humidity will yield an elevated fire risk Thursday afternoon as there will be Red Flag Warnings in place in southern Indiana.

Friday: Expect a wet start to your Friday with scattered showers with the potential for heavier rainfall at times. We look to bring in some dry hours for Friday afternoon before another round of showers move in Friday night.

By early Saturday, much of central Indiana looks to receive up to 0.5-1.5 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts possible.

Temperatures are going to struggle to warm during the day due to the rain and cloud cover. Highs will only get into the upper 50s to low 60s.

8-Day Forecast: A few showers will linger into early Saturday before we dry out for the remainder of the overall weekend. Highs become much cooler this weekend with numbers only in the low to mid 50s. The below normal temperature trend persists into next week.