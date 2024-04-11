Rain and flooding cause weather warnings, road closures across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flooding is taking over roadways across central Indiana as heavy rain poured down Thursday morning.
Flood warnings are being issued in several areas and police are closing roads due to high water.
The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana:
- Flatrock River near Columbus and East Fork White River at Seymour.
The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana:
- Driftwood River near Edinburgh.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Flood Warning for Eel River at Bowling Green in Indiana.
Rainfall of 1.5 inches to over three inches fell over central Indiana over the last couple of days and additional rainfall today is bringing minor flooding to most rivers in central Indiana.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana:
- White River at Muncie, White River at Anderson, and White River at Spencer.
A portion of central Indiana, including the following counties, Decatur, Rush and Shelby, are under a flood warning until noon Thursday.
A portions of central and south central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Marion and Morgan. In south central Indiana, Brown and Monroe, are under a flood warning until noon Thursday.