Rain and flooding cause weather warnings, road closures across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flooding is taking over roadways across central Indiana as heavy rain poured down Thursday morning.

Flood warnings are being issued in several areas and police are closing roads due to high water.

11:30 AM

The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana:

Flatrock River near Columbus and East Fork White River at Seymour.

The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana:

Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

11:25 AM

Expect showers today into Friday. An isolated thunderstorm or two are possible. Localized minor flooding is occurring in some areas, and may develop elsewhere through tonight. Winds will gust to near 40 MPH at times through Friday. #INwx #nwsind pic.twitter.com/7CGVU1dmwi — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 11, 2024

11:21 AM

106th St. is open between Hague Rd. and Lantern Rd. — FishersIN (@FishersIN) April 11, 2024

10:45 AM

24 Hour Rainfall Totals…Be Alert to High Water over the Roads…Turn Around Don't Drown! pic.twitter.com/FYj0DH6I5x — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 11, 2024

10:39 AM

The street department has closed the following streets due to high water.:

Boden Road – Beauty Berry to Cold Stream Road

Olio Road – 146th to 156th Street

We will continue to update if additional streets are closed. pic.twitter.com/WvPLniOwvU — City of Noblesville (@NoblesvilleIN) April 11, 2024

10:23 AM

NB at 106th St. is open. Soft closure remains on 106th between Sherborne and Hague. — FishersIN (@FishersIN) April 11, 2024

9:53 AM

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Flood Warning for Eel River at Bowling Green in Indiana.

Rainfall of 1.5 inches to over three inches fell over central Indiana over the last couple of days and additional rainfall today is bringing minor flooding to most rivers in central Indiana.

9:19 AM

We've had numerous reports of over an inch this morning, and a few locations have received 2 inches already! The big winner was Warren, IN with 2.14"! Have the umbrella handy today as rain showers will continue through the day☔️🌧️ Find the full list here: https://t.co/oHENHodjIk pic.twitter.com/dWSRbLiGWN — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) April 11, 2024

9:16 AM

🚨LATEST UPDATE🚨 Several streets closed in #FishersIN due to flooding. DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. We will post closure updates to this account. -106th St. closed from Hague Rd. to Crosspoint Blvd.

-No eastbound travel on 106th St. from Allisonville Rd. but you can… pic.twitter.com/zLvURpkTJF — FishersIN (@FishersIN) April 11, 2024

9:07 AM

There are some high water issues on some of our roadways this morning! Please take is slow and don’t drive through flooded streets. Indianapolis has picked up over 2.5” in the last 24 hours stretching through THU AM. pic.twitter.com/vjH6iTBneI — Ryan Morse (@RyanMorseWx) April 11, 2024

8:31 AM

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana:

White River at Muncie, White River at Anderson, and White River at Spencer.

7:35 AM

A portion of central Indiana, including the following counties, Decatur, Rush and Shelby, are under a flood warning until noon Thursday.

7:33 AM

A portions of central and south central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Marion and Morgan. In south central Indiana, Brown and Monroe, are under a flood warning until noon Thursday.

5:28 AM