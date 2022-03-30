Weather Blog

Rain and storms tonight, much colder Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will continue to track rain and storm chances with stronger storm potential going into our Wednesday night.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11 PM EDT for far southwestern Indiana.

A Wind Advisory also remains in effect until 10 PM EDT Wednesday night for much of the state. Wind gusts up to 45-50 MPH.

Wednesday night: Showers and storms are expected tonight. The threat for strong to severe storms will also stick around until the nighttime hours. Shower coverage looks to become a bit more scattered going into early Thursday.

A Marginal Risk (level 1/5) of severe weather still exists for much of central Indiana. A Slight Risk (level 2/5) sits from a Terre Haute-Bloomington line south. The primary threat is damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes are not out of the question.

Temperatures will gradually fall overnight into the 40s.

Thursday: We are set to go right back to below average temperatures for our Thursday. Hopefully you did not put the winter coat away as breezy winds with gusts up to 30 MPH will make it feel even cooler than the actual air temperature. Sporadic showers are possible at times throughout the day. We can’t rule out some snow showers mixing in by the nighttime hours.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Spotty snow showers are possible to start our Friday before we work in some sunshine for the remainder of the day.

Highs will once again top out in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy winds will also stick around as well.

8-Day Forecast: More showers are possible Saturday with highs returning to the 50s. A brief return to dry weather is expected for Sunday with near normal temperatures. The gradual warming trend continues into next week with temperatures returning back to the 60s. This will lead way for additional rain chances to slide back into the forecast beginning Monday and lingering through midweek.