Rain chance to open March, much warmer by this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today was merely a near average late winter day with lots of sunshine as temperatures got into the 40s. We’ll work back in active weather to start March before temperatures warm up a lot more going into the weekend.

Thursday night: Skies will stay mostly clear, which will allow for temperatures to drop off into the upper 20s.

Friday: Cloud cover won’t build in until the pre-dawn hours Friday. Then, we’ll see a collection of scattered showers move in from the southwest. There is potential for a brief period of a wintry mix in the morning hours before we continue scattered rain chances into the afternoon and evening hours.

Due to the rain and cloud cover, temperatures will struggle to warm into the mid 40s despite our winds being out of the south.

Saturday: A better weather day will open up for Saturday. Clouds will decrease throughout the day and allow for a combo of sun and southerly winds to boost our high temperatures a bit. We look to warm into the upper 50s to low 60s by Saturday afternoon.

8-Day Forecast: The warmup persists into Sunday with winds turning stronger (gusts up to 25-30 MPH) and helping highs get much closer to the 70 degree mark. It won’t be shocking to see some locations hit the 70s on Sunday. We’ll stay near 70 on Monday before another shot for rain slides in. This will effectively cool us back down into the 50s going into the middle of next week.