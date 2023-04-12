Rain chances to return toward end of workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a sample of summerlike air for our Wednesday, and we’ll carry this trend into Thursday before we track returning rain and storm chances going into the weekend.

Wednesday night: A comfortable night under mainly clear skies with light winds will be on deck for us. Lows are set to bottom out in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: The taste of summerlike weather we experienced on Wednesday continues into our Thursday. Expect another spectacular day with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Highs will rise once again into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: As we get into the end of the workweek, the first signs of change in this forecast will begin to take shape. Cloud cover is set to increase throughout the day, and we can’t rule out a few spotty showers in the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, expect a mostly dry Friday with highs staying on the warmer as numbers top out in the mid to upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: The best chance for rain and a few storms will come our way Saturday afternoon and night. Highs look to get into the mid to upper 70s before those rain chances pickup ahead of a cold front. There is even the potential for isolated stronger storms late Saturday mainly southwest of Indy. Much cooler air and stronger winds then will swing in behind the front on Sunday. Highs will only get into the mid 50s as we start the new workweek next week with breezy winds hanging around.