Rain/snow mix arrives tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a quiet start to the weekend, changes come to the forecast tonight.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase will increase through the evening ahead of our next system. Most areas will start as rain before midnight before transitioning to snow in the early morning. Low temperatures in the low 30s.

TOMORROW: AM snow showers linger. Some mixing for areas further south. Spots along I-74 will end with an inch even potentially more. Mostly cloudy skies remain for the afternoon where we could see some spotty showers. High temperature around 40 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. High temperatures in the upper 30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Below normal temperatures remain through at least Tuesday. Next chance of rain arrives on Thursday into Friday with the potential for some areas to flip to snow.