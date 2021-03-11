Rain to move out, dry to end the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a wet and windy Thursday, we will move the rain out and work in dry air for our Friday.

Thursday night: We will continue to track rain and isolated storms slowly moving southward throughout the nighttime hours. Keep the rain gear handy if you are planning on heading out tonight.

A much cooler night is ahead as we will tumble into the mid 40s for our lows. Locations north of interstate 70 will fall into the 40s while places south of interstate 70 will hang near the 50° mark.

Friday: As Thursday’s system moves out, we will bring in cooler air to the state. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy as dry air will also settle back in. Even though it will be cooler, it will still be mild as our highs will top out in the upper 50s.

Weekend: The cooling trend will continue throughout our weekend. Saturday will be a seasonable and mainly cloudy day with highs in the low 50s. Isolated showers are possible Sunday as we look to only top out in the upper 40s for our high temperatures.

8 Day Forecast: Prepare for a damp and cool start to the new workweek next week with even the possibility of flurries before sunrise Monday. Slightly warmer air will then settle in by midweek next before more rain chances move in next Thursday with another shot of cooler air.