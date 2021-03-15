Rain to move out, much warmer Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nasty start to the workweek was the story across much of the state with precipitation, strong winds, and cold temperatures.

Monday night: We are tracking more showers to enter the state late tonight and into early Tuesday morning. Isolated slick spots may arise, so be sure to use caution if you are heading out tonight.

Along with this extra bit of rain, winds will remain lofty. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s before we a have slight warming trend overnight.

Tuesday: After Monday’s system moves out, clouds will partially decrease, and we will be on our way towards a much nicer day. Highs will surge into the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: The warming trend will continue into our Wednesday with partly sunny skies sticking around. This will be the best weather day of the week as highs return to the 60s.

8 Day Forecast: Rain and storm chances will return to the forecast as we get into Thursday and continue into early Friday. This next system will also bring a quick cooldown to conclude the remainder of the workweek. Then, we will quickly rebound towards the 60s by Sunday. We look to even make a run back towards the mid 60s by the new workweek next week.