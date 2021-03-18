Rainy and windy day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers this morning with falling temperatures. We’ll start off in the lower to mid 50s with day time highs in the mid 40s during the afternoon. Rain will still be part of the forecast this afternoon with some periods of heavy rain. Should also be a gusty day with a Wind Advisory in place with gusts upwards of 50 mph. Tonight rain will diminish with a slight chance of a light wintry mix left over as temperatures fall to the lower 30s.

Still a bit breezy Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°. Should see plenty of sunshine through the day.

We officially welcome in spring this weekend with beautiful weather both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 50s Saturday afternoon with sun and clouds. Sunday looks even better with highs in the lower 60s with sun and clouds.

Next week temperatures will continue to warm to the mid 60s with a dry start to the week. Next chance of rain should arrive Tuesday and last through mid to late week with highs in the lower to mid 60s.