Rainy Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloud cover has dominated much of our Tuesday across most of the state. This cloud cover is leading way for our next weather maker that will start rolling in Tuesday night.

Tuesday night: After a mainly dry day for central Indiana, showers will begin to move in from the south as we get closer to sunset. Rain coverage will become more widespread during the overnight hours.

Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: You will want to have the rain gear handy for your Wednesday. Widespread showers and isolated storms will continue to move across a large portion of the state during the morning hours. Additional showers and storms look to develop in the afternoon and evening hours.

There is the chance for an isolated strong to severe storm for nearly the southern half of the state. The primary threat will be damaging winds, and any storm in general will contain heavy rainfall and lightning. Isolated flooding could become a concern for areas mainly south of interstate 70.

Highs will be slightly below average as we will only rise into the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Scattered storms are possible for our Thursday morning before additional showers and storms form mainly south of interstate 70.

Highs will slightly warmup as we look to top out in the mid to upper 70s.

8 Day Forecast: Once Thursday’s rain exits the state, we will quickly shoot back into the 80s as the upcoming weekend approaches. Summerlike conditions are expected throughout the weekend with plenty of sunshine. There is a low chance for isolated showers for both Saturday and Sunday before better rain and storm chances kick in for next Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain above average through the first half of next week.