Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Refreshing air on the way

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

false

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot and humid air has been the rule of thumb this past week in central Indiana. That finally starts to change this weekend.

TODAY: Not as humid as prior days. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. More clouds later on today. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Rain will be missing to the south, but this will bring in mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with refreshing air working in. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: No major chances on the horizon. Mostly sunny skies become a daily occurrence with temperatures sitting slightly below average in the upper 70s and low 80s through much of the week.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

A few storms late Friday...
Weather Blog /
Late-summer cicadas in full swing...
Weather Stories /
Another hot day with storms...
Weather Blog /
Excessive heat Friday, relief this...
Weather /
One more hot day before...
Weather Blog /
Tips for surviving scorching temperatures
Weather Stories /
Record warm start leads to...
Weather Blog /
Feels-like temperatures near 110° Thursday
Weather /