Weather Blog

Remaining muggy with a few chances at rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few chances of storms are in the forecast, but the chance of severe weather is very low over the next few days.

TONIGHT: Clouds and any pop up storms from the afternoon will diminish. Mostly clear skies can be expected, but still muggy. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Isolated chance of afternoon storms developing. This will be a slightly higher chance of rain than what we saw on Saturday. High temperatures in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Scattered storms are possible, the focus coming later on the day. High temperatures in the mid 80s and still humid.

8-DAY FORECAST: A cold front will be crossing the state on Tuesday which brings the best chance of rain. After that, it will be less muggy and more seasonable for this time of year with plenty of days of sunshine.