Return of summer heat and humidity ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The pick of the week today did not disappoint as abundant sunshine and lower humidity values made Wednesday a nice day. However, we are now on our way back towards hotter temperatures and more uncomfortable air.

Wednesday night: Another night with low temperatures in the 50s is expected under mostly clear skies. Areas of dense fog will develop overnight.

Thursday: We will make the complete flip back towards summerlike air with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. Skies will stay mainly sunny as well.

Friday: Expect a warm and bright end to the week. Humidity values will also slightly increase as well. Highs look to rise into the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: The final weekend of summer is still shaping up to be on the hotter side. Temperatures are set to top out in the mid to upper 80s. We can’t rule out isolated showers and storms late Sunday and into next Monday. The heat sticks around going into next week.