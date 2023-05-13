Saturday Night Weather

Although the scattered showers missed many areas in Central Indiana on Saturday, there are a couple more possibilities of rain as we wrap up the weekend. The next possibility will be about 2:00 AM tonight. Then the showers should be gone by early Sunday morning. Mostly dry weather through Sunday afternoon. Then the next rould of showers will move in late afternoon or early evening. This area of showers will be off and on until Mondy morning.

Tonight – Showers possible after midnight. Low 62.

Sunday – Rain ending early Sunday morning. Dry through the afternoon. High 74. More showers possible by late afternoon into early eveing.

Monday – Any lingering showers ending early. then it dries out and becomes partly cloudy and pleasant by Noon. High 74

Extended Outlook (Tue-Sun)

A dry period except for a chance for showers Friday. Slightly below average temperatures Tuesday and then warming to mid 70s Wednesday through Friday. Slightly cooler again next weekend.

Hit and miss showers were popping up and dying out all day in Central Indiana

FutureCast shows a more organized area of showers headed into Central Indiana after midnight into the early morning hours Sunday.

Weather will be mostly dry in the middle of the day Sunday, but another round of showers moves in during the late afternoon and eveing.