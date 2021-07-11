Weather Blog

Scattered showers Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another cloudy day is on the way with scattered showers popping during the afternoon hours.

TODAY: Clouds hang around for the end of the weekend. We’ll see a warm and humid afternoon with scattered showers popping up during the peak heating of the day. Some of the showers may produce some heavy rain. Highs climb into the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: A few evening showers are likely early on. Clouds remain thick through the overnight. It will be mild and slightly humid. Lows fall into the upper 60s.

MONDAY: We’ll see lots of clouds to start the workweek along with a few spotty showers. It looks like we’ll start of the morning commute with a small chance of rain but more showers will pop during the afternoon hours. Highs climb into the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Another unsettled afternoon is on tap for Tuesday. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers or thunderstorms for the afternoon hours. It’s going to be warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures begin to climb into the middle 80s for the middle of the workweek. It remains humid with several rain chances. An isolated rain chance is possible during the day on Wednesday but a better chance for showers and thunderstorms for the end of the workweek into the weekend.