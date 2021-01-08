Seasonable and calm weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parts of the state remained cloudy for a majority of our Friday. Some sunshine did eventually work its way into the area towards the late afternoon hours.

Friday night: Skies will build back in tonight with lighter winds. Lows will dip into the mid 20s.

Saturday: We will have a brighter Saturday on tap as our calm trend continues. Skies will become partly cloudy as highs will rise into the mid 30s.

Sunday: We rinse and repeat for Sunday as another partly cloudy and seasonable day will be in store for central Indiana. Highs will once again hover in the mid 30s.

8 Day Forecast: The quiet pattern continues through at least midweek before our next chance for precipitation moves in by the latter half of the workweek next week. Mixed precipitation is possible for Thursday and Friday. A warming trend will first move in before our next system with highs getting back into the low to mid 40s before we tumble towards the upper 20s to low 30s by next Friday.