Weather Blog

Seasonable Thursday, snow by Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to work in near average temps and abundant sunshine for our Wednesday. This seasonable trend is expected to continue into our Thursday before snow chances and arctic air return to the forecast. There is even the possibility of accumulating snow.

Wednesday night: A few passing clouds will be around for tonight with near average low temperatures. Numbers look to fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Another typical late winter day will be on tap for Thursday. Highs are set to manage to get back into the mid to upper 40s. If you are heading out to any of the Big Ten Tournament games tomorrow, a jacket or two will do to keep warm.

By Thursday night, cloud cover will build in, signaling the arrival of our next weather system. Snow chances look to pop-up at this point in mainly northern sections of the state.

Friday: This snow activity is expected to continue moving slowly into our state with increasing coverage. Some rain showers could mix in ahead of the snow at times. The snow doesn’t really diminish until we get towards the early hours of Saturday.

We are looking at the potential for light snow accumulation across the state. One to two inches of snow with isolated higher amounts are possible. Roads will become slick at times.

Highs will be cooler with numbers only rising into the mid to upper 30s. Some areas south may reach the 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Prepare for a frigid start to the weekend with temps in the teens and wind chill values near or slightly below zero. Highs will struggle to get out of the 20s on Saturday before a nice temperature bounce back swings in. A slight chance for rain showers is in place for Monday. Highs look to eventually rise back into the 60s by next Wednesday.