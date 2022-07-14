Weather Blog

Series of rain chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After getting to enjoy a pleasant Thursday, we look to turn up the muggy meter and track several chances for rain and storms.

Thursday night: Skies will become mainly clear as temperatures gradually dip into the mid 60s.

Friday: A slightly warmer day is ahead as we monitor the potential for isolated to scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and nighttime hours.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend: A few stray showers may linger into Saturday morning before we waltz into a dry afternoon with partial cloud cover. The muggy meter is also expected to go up a little bit, making us feel a bit more uncomfortable. Highs once again mainly rise into the mid to upper 80s, but some areas could hit the low 90s.

Better rain and storm chances slide into the state by late Saturday night and continuing through Sunday. Sunday is set to feature our best shot for rain and storms over the next few days with scattered development throughout the day. Central Indiana overall still needs some much needed rain. Due to the rain and cloud cover, highs will slightly cool-down into the low to mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Rain potential sticks with us going into next Monday. Hot air will then return with temperatures reaching the low 90s for next Tuesday and Wednesday.