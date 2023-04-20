Setting up for a damp and much cooler Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to work in a summerlike day minus the high humidity with near record high temperatures. Unfortunately, we’ll turn away from this warm weather as we track a damp end to the workweek with much colder air to return going into the weekend.

Thursday night: Showers and a few storms are expected. Winds will gradually become lighter overnight. Lows in the low 50s.

Friday: You’ll want the rain gear as rain is expected to start the day. A break from the rain for most of central Indiana then forms going into Friday afternoon.

Then, a second round of showers moves in Friday night into very early Saturday.

Total rain amounts look to be up to 0.5 to 1.5 inches overall by early Saturday for central Indiana.

Highs will only get into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Chilly and breezy conditions will be on deck for Saturday with sporadic showers possible throughout the day. Highs top out in the mid 50s.

8-Day Forecast: The coolest day in this extended forecast arrives on Sunday with highs struggling to get into the 50s. A gradual, but not big, warmup slides in for next week with highs back in the 60s next Tuesday. Next week also looks mainly dry for now.