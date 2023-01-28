Weather Blog

Showers moving in for tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some sun filtered into central Indiana today as temperatures climbed into the 50s for some. Cooler air will be settling in Sunday into next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, with showers arriving. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph. Low temperatures in the low 40s.

TOMORROW: Spotty showers early. Temperatures falling through the afternoon. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s during the morning.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, can’t rule out stray flurries in the morning. High temperature around 30 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures will be staying below average for much of next week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday should be in the 20s. No major system is on the horizon through next weekend when temperatures will bounce back slightly.