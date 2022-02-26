Weather Blog

Slow warmup ahead

by: Marcus Bailey
Posted: / Updated:

The cold, wintry conditions have left central Indiana. Several dry days are on tap with gradually warming temperatures.

TONIGHT: Expect mostly clear skies with light winds. It’ll be cool again with lows near 25.

SUNDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies with warming temperatures. We could see westerly breezes upwards of 15+ mph. Highs will reach near 44.

MONDAY: We’ll see a quiet start to the work-week. Highs will once again be in the middle 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures keep warming; we’ll see highs near 50 for the middle of the work week, with upper 50s possible by Saturday. Expect some showers possible next weekend.

