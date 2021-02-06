Snow and cold Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Snow heads into Indiana later tonight with bitterly cold temperatures.

TONIGHT: A swath of snow will move across the entire state throughout the late evening hours. Most locations will pick up 1-2″ while some areas north of Indy may see 3″. It will be a light and fluffy snow and will quickly accumulate as temperatures are already below freezing.

The snow ends shortly after midnight and the bitter cold air settles into the state. Lows tonight will fall into the single digits. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for most of central and northern Indiana until noon Sunday. Wind chills may drop as low as 20 below.

SUNDAY: We’ll start Sunday off with some sunshine. Temperatures stay cold throughout the entire day running about 20 degrees below normal. Highs stay in to the middle and upper teens with wind chill values below zero at times.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds begin to increase once again Sunday evening. There’s a chance for a few flurries around the area. It will be cold once again with lows falling into the single digits.

MONDAY: Another system moves into the state on Monday. We’ll see another round of snow heading into the afternoon. Highs climb into the middle and upper 20s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures remain well below normal for the rest of the week. Highs stay in the 20s with a re-enforcing shot of colder air moving into the state next weekend. We’ll be watching a system moving into the state Wednesday and Thursday. This may bring a rain/snow and even a mixed precipitation at times.