Weather Blog

Snow chances Friday, brisk Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After another bright and seasonable day, we are tracking the return of snow chances and arctic air. Then, a nice temperature rebound will quickly enter the picture.

Thursday night: Clouds are set to increase ahead of our next weather system. Snow will begin to infiltrate northern sections of the state.

Lows will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. You will want to have the coat on hand if you are heading to the Big Ten tournament games tonight.

Friday: Snow will continue to slowly move throughout our state during the day. The evening commute could be a little bit tricky with some slushy and slick conditions.

Activity will finally move out by the overnight hours.

In terms of snow accumulation, up to one to two inches is possible. Isolated higher amounts could work into play. If you are heading out to any of the Big Ten tournament games tomorrow, the latter half of the day is where the roads will get a little bit tricky.

Highs look to be cooler with numbers only getting into the mid to upper 30s.

Weekend: As this system leaves our area, a blast of arctic air will slide in. Winds will become breezy by late Friday and continue to be gusty into Saturday afternoon. This will all lead way for a frigid start to Saturday with wind chill values near or even below zero. Flurries will be possible at times. We will definitely struggle to warm-up with highs only making it into the 20s. Sunday will feature a wind shift, which is going to help us warm back into the 40s.

8-Day Forecast: The warming trend lingers into the new workweek with highs quickly launching back into the 50s. We can’t rule out isolated showers on Tuesday. Temperatures then look to return to the 60s by next Wednesday with dry conditions.