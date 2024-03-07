Soggy and breezy heading into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We couldn’t quite break free from the cloud cover today, which caused some locations to not get out of the 40s today. The sun will be nowhere to be found heading into the weekend as we track a period of soaking rain and breezy winds.

Thursday night: Cloud cover will not break apart tonight as our next weather system approaches. Showers will begin to enter the state during the overnight hours of early Friday morning.

The lack of clearing tonight will lead way to temperatures only falling into the upper 40s.

Friday: Have the rain gear on hand as there will be on/off widespread showers all day. There is potential for a few thunderstorms (non-severe) Friday afternoon and night.

The best chance for more persistent heavier rain rates will come Friday night into early Saturday morning. There could be localized flooding concerns if training of heavy rain occurs and in areas that already saw a bit of rain from this past Tuesday.

Even though it will be a rainy day, highs will still manage to push close or just over 60 degrees thanks to a breezy southerly wind.

Saturday: Conditions turn even more unpleasant Saturday as we get towards the backside of this system. We’re talking a breezy and chilly weather with falling temperatures and lingering showers/drizzle for much of the day. There is even potential for a few snow showers mainly north of Indy by Saturday evening/night.

By the end of Saturday, rainfall totals could be up to 0.5″-1.5″ across much of the state with potential for locally higher amounts of 2″+.

Highs will occur very early Saturday with numbers in the 50s before we gradually fall into the 30s by Saturday night.

8-Day Forecast: We look to open up a lot more sunshine by Sunday, but with a stiff northwesterly breeze (gusts of 25 MPH+), temperatures will struggle to get into the mid-upper 40s. Then, we’ll go right back to warming up through the first half of next week with a return to the 60s on Tuesday. Rain chances may return next Wednesday.