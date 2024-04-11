Soggy Thursday, cooler and windy Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Rain continues today with more rain Friday. Winds pick up later tonight and into the end of the week. Much better weather for the weekend.

TODAY: Soaking rain this morning. Indianapolis has picked up close to 3 inches of rainfall this morning. At one point this morning we saw an inch in about two hours. Rain continues during the morning and into the afternoon today. We may see a few breaks in the showers this afternoon but rain continues all day today. We may see another half inch to an inch of rainfall by the end of this event.

Temperatures today will stay steady into the upper 50s near the lower 60s through the lunch hour. Temperatures do drop later this afternoon into the middle 50s. Winds also ramp up later this afternoon. They will gust at times near 20 to 30 mile per hour.

TONIGHT: Rain continues this evening. A few showers are likely with lows falling into the 40s. It stays gusty at times this evening.

RAIN CONTINUES

FRIDAY: Rain continues for the first part of Friday. By late morning and lunchtime the rain moves off to the east. IT stays cloudy and cooler for the day. Winds may gust at times between 30 and 35 miles per hour. A few spotty showers may be possible for the afternoon but the bulk of the rain ends by late morning.

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend looks fantastic. Highs climb into the low 70s on Saturday. It stays dry for both days with lots of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Sunday climb into the middle and upper 70s.

Next week temperatures will climb near 80 for Monday. To start the workweek it looks dry for much of the day Monday. Rain will develop late Monday into Tuesday. Highs stay into the 70s for the middle and end of the week.