Stormy Sunday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers are possible during the day today but a better chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive later tonight and into the first part of Monday morning.

TODAY: Look for a little more cloud cover today compared to yesterday. We’ll see the cloud cover spill over from showers and thunderstorms off to the west of us. We may pick up a few isolated showers during the day today but those won’t be strong. Due to the cloud cover temperatures may not reach the middle 80s. Highs stay in the low 80s across much of the state.

TONIGHT: A cluster of showers and thunderstorms will move across Indiana overnight. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side with strong winds and hail. There’s a low end chance we may see a few spin up tornadoes. Temperatures fall into the middle 60s.

MONDAY: Showers and storms start off the day Monday. The rain comes to an end by late morning and we’ll eventually see skies become partly cloudy. Look for highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: It turns hot on Tuesday. Look for lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s near 90.

8DAY FORECAST: Another 90 degree day is possible on Wednesday. A cold front moves through late Wednesday into Thursday producing a chance for a few isolated showers but more importantly dropping our temperatures for the rest of the week. HIghs drop into the 70s for the end of the week and into the weekend. Fall officially begins on Thursday.