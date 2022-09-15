Weather Blog

Summer heat persists into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in another day in the 80s with lots of sunshine. Summer heat will continue to build in going into the last weekend of summer, and this could even open the door for some rain chances.

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s are expected tonight. Areas of patchy fog is also possible before sunrise.

Friday: We’re still on track to end the workweek on a warm, summerlike, note under mainly sunny skies. Humidity values won’t be too high, but we will feel the warmth as highs rise into the mid 80s.

Weekend: The heat continues to crank up as highs go from the mid 80s on Saturday to the upper 80s by Sunday. As the temperatures gradually increase, the muggy meter will also tick up. Prepare for it to feel a bit uncomfortable out there. By Sunday night, there is a low shot for isolated showers and storms.

8-Day Forecast: Hot and muggy air hangs around through the first half of next week. Better chances for rain and storms arrives for Monday before we dry out for the remainder of the week. Fall is set to begin Thursday, and it is looking to be a warm day at this time with highs in the mid 80s.