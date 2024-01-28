Sunday morning rain/snow mix exits, cloudy afternoon remains

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana continues to pile up the gloomy days. A select few areas have had snowfall reports this morning. The rain/snow mix will be shortlived though before a drier afternoon.

TODAY: A morning rain/snow mix will move out by midday. Any snow will struggle to stick with the warm ground temperatures. However, there may be a few slushy spots north of Indianapolis closer to Kokomo. Cloudy skies remain this afternoon. High temperatures in the low 40s with wind gusts over 30 mph possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds sustained at 10 to 15 mph. Low temperatures in the low 30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy start. Central Indiana will finally see some peaks of sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures in the low 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: There will be another scattered chance at rain on Tuesday before we enter a dry stretch through the weekend. High temperatures will consistently run in the 40s from today all the way through next weekend. Towards the end of the work week, expect more days of sunshine!