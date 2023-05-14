Sunday Night Weather
Mother’s Day turned out fairly pleasant weatherwise as most areas stayed dry. But the chances for showers returns tonight and continues into Monday morning.
Tonight – Showers and possible storms after 8:00 PM. Rain off and on through the night. Low 53
Monday – Still a chance for showers in the morning but drying out by afternoon. High only 72.
Tuesday – Another weather system moves quickly through Indiana. So another chance for showers Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Ending by evening. High 73
Extended Outlook (Wed-Mon)
Temperatures will average near normal. Normal high is 73 this week in May. Another weather system moves through Friday along with a chance for showers and storms Friday,