Sunday Night Weather

Mother’s Day turned out fairly pleasant weatherwise as most areas stayed dry. But the chances for showers returns tonight and continues into Monday morning.

Tonight – Showers and possible storms after 8:00 PM. Rain off and on through the night. Low 53

Monday – Still a chance for showers in the morning but drying out by afternoon. High only 72.

Tuesday – Another weather system moves quickly through Indiana. So another chance for showers Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Ending by evening. High 73

Extended Outlook (Wed-Mon)

Temperatures will average near normal. Normal high is 73 this week in May. Another weather system moves through Friday along with a chance for showers and storms Friday,

While most of Central Indiana had a dry Mother’s Day, more showers are moving in tonight. Sunday evening, the showers around Lafayette are moving southeast at about 30 MPH. Other showers and storms in Illinois are moving east at about 30 MPH.

After we see off and on showers Sunday night into Monday morning, FutureCast shows our weather should be drying out by Monday afternoon.