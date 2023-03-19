Sunday Night Weather

Tonight

Clear skies and not quite so cold but still well below normal for mid March. Low 24

Monday

Spring arrives at 5:54pm but it will still feel winterlike to start the day. Morning temperatures in the 20s. Winter coats are needed on the way to work or school Monday morning. However, sunshine through the day will help us reach 50 by Monday afternoon.

Tuesday

Sunny skies and not so cold with temperatures in the upper 30s to start the day. Then warning up to about 55 Tuesday afternoon. As the day goes along there will be in increase in clouds in advance of some rain moving in Tuesday night.

Wednesday

Morning showers are possible and should be ending. Then a high near 58 in the afternoon.

Extended Outlook (Thu-Mon )

Above average temperatures into next weekend, Also periods of showers and possible storms Thursday and Friday.

Some snow that we received last night has melted. Nice to see the green grass again.

Here is the overall picture. Clouds and precipitation that were around here the past few days have now moved East. High pressure in the nation’s midsection will give us a couple of dry days with sunshine. That will bring a warming trend to above normal temperatures by Tuesday.

We are finishing off the winter season with this afternoon’s chilly temperatures getting cold again by Monday morning.