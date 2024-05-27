Sunny and seasonable start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Look for a sunny and seasonable start to the shortened workweek.

We picked up quite a bit of rain yesterday. Indianapolis saw 1.48″ of rainfall which brings our total for the month of May to 5.23 inches. This is almost an inch and a quarter above normal.

TODAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the northern part of the state through daybreak. Clouds start off the day for this Memorial Day but sunshine increases throughout the afternoon. It will be a sunny and seasonable day with highs climbing into the middle and upper 70s across the state. Humidity stays low so it feels comfortable throughout the day.

Winds may be a touch breezy out of the west at 8 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20.

TONIGHT: If you are headed to the Pacers game later tonight no weather worries. We will see mostly clear skies, low humidity and lows in the upper 50s near 60.

TUESDAY: Another sunny and seasonable day is on tap. Look for mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the middle 70s. Once again it will be breezy with winds out of the west and northwest gusting near 20 to 25 miles per hour.

A few isolated showers or thunderstorms may pop up late Tuesday evening. Lows fall into the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: It will be slightly cooler on Wednesday but we still see lots of sunshine for the middle part f the week. Highs climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s statewide.

8DAY FORECAST: It stays quiet through the rest of the week with sunshine Thursday and Friday. Highs stay in the low to middle 70s.

The weekend looks mainly dry with a few showers possible Sunday evening. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s near 80. Spotty showers/storms are possible late Sunday night into Monday.