Weather Blog

Sunny and slightly warmer weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– After a cloudy and chilly couple of days, the sunshine returns with slightly warmer temperatures.

TODAY: We’ll start off with some cloud cover across the state. Sunshine increases for the day with light winds. It will be on the cooler side with temperatures below normal. High near 37.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear during the overnight hours. Winds remain light with lows falling near 26.

SUNDAY: The winds begin to pick up out of the west and become breezy at times. We’ll see lots of sunshine with highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Quiet weather continues with lots of sunshine for the start of the new work week. Highs reach the middle 40s, which is right around normal for this time of the year.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures continue to slowly climb for the rest of the week and into next weekend. Highs near 50 will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. A weak system brings a few clouds for the middle of the week. Next rain chance won’t be until the weekend when a storm system moves in Saturday. We’ll see rain chances and also highs in the middle to upper 50s.